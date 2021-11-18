Rep. Ilhan Omar torches Lauren Boebert for calling her a member of 'The Jihad Squad' during bizarre rant on House floor

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:26 Hits: 8

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) quickly fired back in response to Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) recent rant on the House floor.

During a House debate on Wednesday, lawmakers moved to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting an animated clip of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). As a result of the clip, Gosar was censured and removed from all of his committee assignments, a disciplinary action Boebert opposed.

During her rant on the House floor, Boebert fiercely defended the embattled lawmaker and took aim at those who criticized his actions, including Omar and her family.

"The Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members' inappropriate actions," Boebert said from the House floor. "The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband, and not her brother husband—the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists."

After the offensive clip began circulating on social media, Omar fired back at Boebert with a stinging reference to the Republican lawmaker's husband, who was arrested back in 2004 for indecent exposure to a minor.



"Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. [Praying hands emoji] God."

Omar went on to express concern about the bigger picture: the violence being depicted toward women of color. The Democratic lawmaker also slammed Gosar and explained why he should be held accountable for his actions.

"Their response to open depictions of political violence against women of color is attack and smear and attack other women of color," Omar tweeted. "Paul Gosar is not the exception. He is representative of the racist misogyny endemic in the Republican Party."

