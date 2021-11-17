The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Our houses are crumbling down around us’: Homeowners in Ireland protest against mica damage

‘Our houses are crumbling down around us’: Homeowners in Ireland protest against mica damage The sound of a wall cracking in the middle of the night is not an uncommon experience for residents of Donegal county in northwestern Ireland. Homeowners in the area have come together to demand government redress for their homes that are falling apart. They were built by various companies in a period of rapid construction using rocks from nearby quarries that contain an excess of the mineral mica – which after several years cracks, crumbles and turns to dust. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211117-ireland-houses-crumbling-mica-protest-redress

