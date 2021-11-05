Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley: 2 Degrees of Global Warming Is Death Sentence for Millions

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:49 Hits: 1

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley addressed the audience at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow this week. “We must act in the interests of all our people,” she said. “If we don’t, we will allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” She implored global leaders to “try harder” to keep global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius, as anything above this would mean “a death sentence” for vulnerable island countries, including Barbados.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/5/barbados_prime_minister_mia_mottley_2