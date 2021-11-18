The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Philippines says Chinese ships block its boats with water cannons in disputed sea

Category: World Hits: 7

Philippines says Chinese ships block its boats with water cannons in disputed sea Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine supply boats heading to a disputed shoal occupied by Filipino marines in the South China Sea, provoking an angry protest to China and a warning from the Philippine government that its vessels are covered under a mutual defense treaty with the United States, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211118-philippines-says-chinese-ships-block-its-boats-with-water-cannons-in-disputed-sea

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version