Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 09:57 Hits: 6

Optimists hope that the recent virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrested the alarming slide in Sino-American relations, at least for now. But even if the superpowers’ rivalry stops short of conflict, is substantive cooperation on pressing global challenges possible?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/broken-engagement