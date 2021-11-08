Frontline Climate Activists Vanessa Nakate and Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner Urge Global Action in Glasgow

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 13:28 Hits: 2

Saturday’s massive climate rally outside of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was led by Indigenous frontline activists. We hear from Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner, a poet and climate change activist from the Marshall Islands, and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. “We did nothing to contribute to this crisis, and we should not have to pay the consequences,” said Jetn̄il-Kijiner. “We will survive climate change. We refuse to leave. We refuse to go anywhere. And our sovereignty is not up for debate.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/8/fridays_for_future_saturday_rally_ft