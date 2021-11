Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 05:59 Hits: 1

A BBC team filmed a couple and their two-year-old daughter as they attempted to cross the Bosnia-Croatia border into the EU in search of asylum for the 40th time.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59325777?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA