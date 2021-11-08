The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Greenwashing of COP26: Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Make Up Biggest Delegation at U.N. Climate Summit

The Glasgow U.N. climate summit is inundated with fossil fuel lobbyists, according to a recent report published by Global Witness that found “if the fossil fuel lobby were a country delegation at COP, it would be the largest with 503 delegates — two dozen more than the largest country delegation.” We speak with Louis Wilson, senior adviser at Global Witness, and Andrea Ixchíu, a Maya K’iche’ leader, journalist and human rights defender based in Guatemala, about the vast presence of the fossil fuel industry at COP26 and the subsequent greenwashing taking place. “We don’t allow tobacco lobbyists into health conferences, so it begs the question why fossil fuel lobbyists are being allowed into the most important climate conference in a generation,” says Wilson.

