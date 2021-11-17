The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iran-backed hackers launching disruptive cyberattacks on U.S. healthcare companies, U.S. government warns

(Reuters) - A hacking group "associated with the government of Iran" is launching disruptive-style cyberattacks against a wide range of American companies, including healthcare providers and transportation companies, according to a cybersecurity alert published by the U.S. Homeland Security Department on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/18/iran-backed-hackers-launching-disruptive-cyberattacks-on-us-healthcare-companies-us-government-warns

