Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 20:44 Hits: 6

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya's parliament speaker Aaguila Saleh said on Wednesday he would run in the country's first direct presidential election on Dec. 24, aimed at ending years of discord over its rightful leadership. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/18/libya039s-parliament-speaker-says-he-will-run-in-presidential-elections