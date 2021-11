Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 13:14 Hits: 1

As young people demand urgent and radical action to confront climate change, rapid population aging is fueling a growing sense of powerlessness, and even apathy, in many countries. Can these conflicting tendencies be reconciled before it is too late?

