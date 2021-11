Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

Many will welcome the resumption late this month of negotiations between the US and Iran over its nuclear program. The talks are unlikely to succeed, however, and it may be time to replace formal diplomacy with something less formal.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/reviving-iran-nuclear-deal-viewed-skeptically-by-richard-haass-2021-11