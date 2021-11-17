Ari Berman: With Extreme Gerrymandering, the Republicans Are Rigging the Next Decade of Elections

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 13:24 Hits: 2

Republicans are set to claim the House majority in next year’s midterm elections with help from heavily gerrymandered congressional district maps in states nationwide that could shape politics for the next decade, securing Republican wins even as the party’s popular vote shrinks at the national level, says Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman. “The same states that are pushing voter suppression are also pushing extreme gerrymandered maps to lock in white Republican power for the next decade at the state and federal level,” says Berman.

