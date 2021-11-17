India Reports The Lowest COVID-19 Contagions in Nine Months

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 02:46 Hits: 6

India on Tuesday reported 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest figure recorded in the last 287 days.

With these statistics from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has accumulated 34,456,401 contagions since the disease broke out in January 2020.

Meanwhile, 197 patients died in the last few hours due to complications related to the disease, totaling 463,852 deaths.

To date, 33,861,756 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease across the country, so the recovery rate is 98.27 percent.

So far, almost 1.130 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in this South Asian nation.

