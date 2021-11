Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:53 Hits: 12

German consumers religiously return their bottles under the bottle deposit scheme. But how exactly does it work? And is it a model other countries could follow?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-does-germany-s-bottle-deposit-scheme-work/a-50923039?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf