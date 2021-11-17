Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants try to reach Europe via Belarus

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:32 Hits: 10

In this special edition, we focus on the migrant crisis brewing on the European Union's eastern border. Thousands of people from the Middle East have travelled to Belarus in the hope of entering the EU. Now they are trapped on the border with Poland, desperately trying to survive in freezing conditions. We take a closer look and speak to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMigrants website.

