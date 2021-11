Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:51 Hits: 11

Countries should commit to conserving at least 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 in order to prevent a catastrophic loss of nature and stem climate change. The global investments needed to achieve this goal must come from a combination of enhanced public and private finance.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-financing-for-30x30-conservation-goals-by-andrea-meza-2021-11