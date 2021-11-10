The Global Climate Wall: Wealthy Nations Prioritize Militarizing Borders Over Climate Action

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:29 Hits: 10

The world’s richest countries have responded by militarizing their borders and treating the humanitarian crisis as a security issue. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attended this year’s U.N. climate summit, marking the first time a top alliance leader came to the climate talks since they began. On Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at COP26 raised the issue of security during a press conference. “The richest countries are building a climate wall against the consequences of climate change rather than dealing with the causes and rather than providing the money that would enable people to stay,” says Nick Buxton, with the Transnational Institute and co-author of their new report, “Global Climate Wall: How the world’s wealthiest nations prioritise borders over climate action.” We also speak with Santra Denis, executive director of the Miami Workers Center, about the focus of the It Takes Roots grassroots delegation at COP26. She says that in order to protect frontline communities and workers, the U.S. should focus on investing in low-carbon and adaptation industries instead of border control.

