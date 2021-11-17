News Roundup: Biden promises infrastructure is 'just the beginning'; Republicans defend Gosar

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 6

In the news today: While President Biden vows the newly passed infrastructure bill is "just the beginning" of revitalization efforts, House Republicans are still focused on protecting even their worst members from consequences for their acts. Another revelation seems to confirm that Trump's most vocal advocates for nullifying the election were swimming in a whole sea of crackpot conspiracy theories—and demanding Trump's military act on them.

Meanwhile, a new poll of Republicans solidly demonstrates that the party's members don't know and don't care what "CRT" is. What they want banned are school lessons about racism in America, period.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Biden promises infrastructure bill is ‘just the beginning’

• Forget CRT—new poll shows what Republicans really don't want taught in schools

• McCarthy's response to Gosar's horrifying video shows the rot at the heart of the Republican Party

• Trump's election-nullifying lawyer wanted to attack Germany to secretly rescue the, um, CIA chief

• Fox News will require vaccine passports for Fox News event in ... DeSantis' Florida

Community Spotlight:

• GOP policies cause inflation: how to message it (monopolies, investor housing speculation, the Fed)

Also trending from the community:

• Sorry, but it's time to stop flying

• The Gaetz-adjacent Florida sleaze investigation pops two more dirtbags

