G20 leaders claim – with much self-satisfaction – that they are addressing the global tax-abuse problem, which deprives governments of $483 billion every year. But if the G20 is serious about rectifying the injustice of cross-border tax abuse, it should support developing countries’ call to establish a global tax body at the UN.

