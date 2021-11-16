Fox News will require vaccine passports for Fox News event in ... DeSantis' Florida

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 14:41 Hits: 11

Is it possible for both a company and the individuals working for said company to be filled with more [email protected]%t than even the sum of their parts? Fox News has time and time again defied all constructs of decency, intelligence, and morality. On Friday, Fox News sent out invites to raise themselves some money at what is being called an “award show.” The network that has turned its audience into the biggest believers in public health misinformation want everyone to meet up!

The event is Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards 2021! Wowsers! It will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Hollywood, Florida! (GET IT?!?!?!?!?!) Tickets range from $125 for a plain old Patriot ticket up to $500 for a Patriot Gold ticket. “Special guests” will include all kinds of Fox Nation favorites like Tucker Carlson. Barf! Patriots are about freedom and Trump and the freedom to be you and me. No, it means the freedom to just be them everyone else be damned!

Probably unrelated fine print from the event: “IMPORTANT: In order to attend The Patriot Awards, all attendees must show either (A) COVID vaccine card OR (B) a negative COVID test taken 72 hours prior to the event. Before entering the venue, your vaccine card or negative test will be verified by a Fox Nation team member in front of Hard Rock Live. Once confirmed, a colored wristband corresponding to the package you purchased will be provided and you can proceed into the venue.”

Maybe we read that small print wrong? It is hard to believe that one of the prime vomiters of fake science information, Fox News, would demand anyone be forced to follow actual science. If you look further down the page, some more important “COVID Guidelines and Details”:

In order to attend this event attendee must show either a COVID vaccine card OR a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the event.

a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the event. There will be a mandatory check point on site for all attendees prior to entering the venue doors.

Does this fly in the face of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prohibition against “any business entity, governmental entity or educational institution” requiring proof of vaccination? Because it sort of sounds like it does. And according to DeSantis, violators of this policy will be hit with “a $5,000 fine per individual and separate violations against the business, governmental entity or school.” Here’s the time DeSantis created an executive order saying the same thing.

Oh well! Who will be at this COVID VACCINE-roped event?

Fox News: News you can go to hell watching.

Just got an email from Fox Nation, inviting me to join Fox hosts like Tucker, Hannity, Ingraham, and Bongino "in person" at their awards show. Small print at the very end: "Attendees must show either a COVID vaccine card OR proof of a negative COVID test" pic.twitter.com/METBiolXWt November 12, 2021

*He won’t. He’s full of shit.

