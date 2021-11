Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 10:51 Hits: 0

In the absence of a true capital-markets and banking union, the European Union will not be able to mobilize the financing it needs to support its green, digital transformation. Europeans must once again turn a crisis into an impetus for deeper integration.

