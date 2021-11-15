LIVE: Watch what happens when defense attorney seeks mistrial in Arbery case

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

The trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery began on Monday with testimony from Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge, Jason Seacrist.

Attorney Kevin Gough, representing William “Roddie” Bryan, questioned Seacrist about how GBI contributed to the media’s attention to the case and interviews GBI conducted with Bryan. Seacrist responded by explaining how the agency responds to media inquiries but does not initiate interviews. Georgia NAACP President James Woodall tweeted on Monday: “He believes his client is included in this trial simply because of the media circus.”

Gough also failed to get polygraph results admitted into court for his client, and the judge denied it.

LIVE | BNC goes live for week two in the trial of the three men accused of killing #AhmaudArbery. GBI Agent Jason Seacrist is being cross-examined by the defense. Watch live coverage here: https://t.co/mpKQ1GrIAnpic.twitter.com/5ayMcm6CUP November 15, 2021

Bryan, along with former cop Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, is accused of murdering Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, after spotting Arbery running near the site of a home under construction in Brunswick, Georgia. The case, over which a prosecutor is indicted for alleged misconduct, has prompted so much outrage in Georgia and beyond that, although some 1,000 potential jurors were summoned, attorneys had a hard time seating 12 people who didn’t openly communicate a bias during voir dire. Only one seated juror is Black.

”I was aware that the media has spotlighted the story, yes,” Seacrist said at one point during testimony. Gough has also thrust himself in the limelight with racially insensitive remarks made during the trial on Thursday. He said at the time that noted civil rights leader and minister Al Sharpton’s presence in court would be allowed but that, “we don’t want any more Black pastors in here.” Gough has since attempted a pseudo apology for the remarks. “My apologies to anyone who might have inadvertently been offended,” he said in court on Friday.

Rev. Jesse Jackson joined Arbery’s parents in court on Monday, the activist’s name also a part of Gough’s attempted banning of Black pastors.

Rev. Jackson just walked into the Glynn County #Georgia Courthouse with Marcus Arbery Sr. Ahmad Arbery’s father & Barbra Arnwine with the Transformative Justice Coalition. Cross examination of GBI SAIC Jason Seacrist, the state’s 14 witness, continues.https://t.co/prKfDCXNDxpic.twitter.com/lswYRluSbt November 15, 2021

He said, speaking at St. Paul CME Church over the weekend, that the case is not only a matter of ethnicity. Jackson said, if we suppose the inverse were true—that three Black men were accused of murdering a white kid and a jury with only one white person was seated in front of a Black judge—to imagine the outcome of that case.

Race has been a focal point in social media discussions of the case, and it hovered over elements of the trial as well, specifically characterization of the victim as a jogger versus someone running out of fear of arrest. After the court returned from a 15-minute break, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski brought the court’s attention to a motion she filed to prevent the defense from being able to pounce on testimony from regular people that might get at Arbery’s intent in the Satilla Shores neighborhood the day of his death.

Sheffield up & arguing that Ahmaud's intent in the neighborhood that day is "irrelevant." Says the judge hasn't let them address it. (You know, other than calling him a burglar & carjacker almost every time they open their mouth, still w zero substantive objs.) #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/IlKlegNRHW November 15, 2021

The defense already parts from the prosecution on why Arbery was running in the community. Defense attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan argued that the prosecution’s motion was irrelevant and that, while it is logically true Arbery could be an avid jogger, it’s also possible that on some occasions when he’s running or jogging, he’s doing it for reasons other than physical and mental health.

And there it is- RUBIN: "Of course we did file motions addressing Mr. Arbery being on probation as the alternative reason for his running." This trial is vile. On so many levels. #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/X5LwZea8a9 November 15, 2021

Judge Timothy Walmsley took a short recess before continuing to discuss Dunikoski’s motion.

Walmsley asked about the specific witnesses who would be testifying, and the prosecution detailed how witnesses planned to testify to seeing Arbery running in the area, even at night, which led to Walmsley sharing his concern that two witnesses testifying about Arbery running wouldn’t be something that needs rebutting. Walmsley did add that there is a risk of opening the door to the defense bringing up Arbery being on probation in response to testimony from Ms. Flowers, so the prosecution took a break to update the witness.

When the court proceeded, Gough tried to have Jackson banned from court and asked, “How many pastors does the Arbery family have?” adding that he isn’t sure “who Rev. Jackson is pastoring.”

Gough said this is no different from police officers being present when a Black person is accused. “There is no reason for these prominent icons in the civil rights movement to be here,” the attorney said.

Walmsley responded: “Mr. Gough, at this point I’m not exactly sure what you’re doing.” The judge said he’s already given his ruling on pastors being in the gallery and it has not changed.

Court resumed with the state calling Jesse Worley, a latent print examiner with GBI's crime lab for 14 years, to the stand. The state questioned her as an expert witness. She started with a description of friction ridge detail of the hands and feet and explained the GBI's process for establishing that a positive identification has been made between a latent print and a known source. In the Arbery case, Worley analyzed the latent prints of Bryan's wife Amy Elrod, Bryan and Arbery and concluded a positive ID for Arbery for two similar prints found on Bryan’s truck. Worley explained that no latent print is ever the same and there are always slight variations. I said that last thing so wrong that I just deleted it, but here's Ms. Worley showing us what part of #AhmaudArbery's palm print was on the truck. pic.twitter.com/VKBOEp3iHa November 15, 2021 Lawrence Kelly, a GBI special agent, took the stand next. The state began with showing several videos detailing a timeline from Arbery entering the Satilla Shores community until his death. In one of the videos, Travis McMichael is shown raising a shotgun. Another video shows Arbery inside of a home under construction in the neighborhood, and still, another video isn’t shown for the public, but two gunshots can be heard sounding as it played. Warning: Videos showed during the trial depict violence and may be triggering to some viewers. The stabilized video, shown at half speed & taken from the full original, is by far the clearest we've seen. (This is probably what the jury saw in the opening, but we didn't.) Next is a high-contrast... TW⚠️#AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/oRsMSNTrhB November 15, 2021 Ahmaud Arbery's path inside Satilla Shores from the video we have. I am so sad today. #AhmaudArberypic.twitter.com/u3vhWNvzYu November 15, 2021

