Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial enters closing arguments

Category: World Hits: 1
Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has entered its third week and jurors are preparing for closing arguments and instructions from Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder began proceedings on Monday by claiming he was worried that he would bore jurors with reading the self-defense instruction for each count it applies to despite the fact that it’s a necessary component of instructing the jury.
The instructions, which are 36 pages long, have already changed as Schroeder grilled the prosecution over the six counts Rittenhouse faced. The sixth count—possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18—was thrown out over Schroeder’s criticisms of the Wisconsin law. Schroeder claimed it was poorly written and that the size of the barrel of the gun Rittenhouse possessed meant that he did not violate the law despite being in possession of the gun when he was 17. The count is considered a misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three men with a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 while allegedly protecting a car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as protests unfolded over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger sparred with Judge Schroeder over jury instructions involving the consideration of lesser charges. Schroeder on Friday said the jury was allowed to consider two lesser charges as it relates to the count of first-degree intentional homicide in Huber’s death. Allowing lesser charges to be considered opens up other avenues for a jury to convict Rittenhouse, though the judge continues to show his bias in Rittenhouse’s favor.
At one point, Schroeder said that if the jury found Rittenhouse was “acting lawfully in self-defense, the ball game’s over,” leading to additional confusion. Binger consistently requested that Schroeder clarify some of his remarks as well as define legal terms the jury may not be familiar with.
Little headway was made before the discussion turned to taking a lunch break. Schroeder, who made racist comments about a meal ordered for the courtroom in the past, explicitly said he wouldn’t comment on today’s meal.
Closing arguments have begun in the Rittenhouse trial. Binger is laying out point-by-point slides about the teen’s actions and stressed that “life is more important than property”—something the jury unanimously agreed on earlier in the trial.
Binger said he will first focus on “the murders that the defendant committed,” before laying out what he feels is irrelevant to the case. He will then relate his closing arguments to the jury instructions presented.
Binger is making an, ahem, interesting case against Rittenhouse shooting and killing Rosenbaum, who was unarmed. The prosecutor tried to appeal to any jurors who may have been in a bar fight and inexplicably showed an image from the movie “Roadhouse.”
Meainwhile, Schroeder once again seems eager to break for lunch.
Binger’s attempt to highlight the fact that Wisconsin law does not permit anyone to claim self-defense if that person uses more force than necessary leads to an inevitable lunch break. Proceedings will continue at around 12:45pm local time.
Proceedings have resumed and, with that, yet another comment about lunch. “I hope your full stomachs won’t distract you too much from the presentation here,” Binger says as he continues his closing argument.
Cameras stay focused on Rittenhouse as Binger plays footage of Good Samaritans trying to save Rosenbaum’s life. The defendant mostly keeps his head down over the course of the video. Once the video ends, Binger once again highlights Rittenhouse’s false claim that he was a medic. The next video shows Rittenhouse fleeing the scene and claiming Rosenbaum pulled a gun, which Binger maintains simply isn’t true.
“The defendant is lying to save his own skin instead of trying to go and help the person he just shot and killed,” Binger says.
Binger begins going into detail about the interaction between Rittenhouse and Grosskreutz, who attempted to disarm the defendant and was shot in the arm, severing his bicep. Also during that incident, Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse. Binger stresses that Rittenhouse was seemingly only thinking of himself in those moments.
He describes Rittenhouse as an active shooter who needed to be disarmed and says folks like Grosskreutz and Huber who were trying to do so approached Rittenhouse in the least aggressive way possible. “That crowd was full of heroes,” Binger says.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the ongoing Rittenhouse trial and the president’s past remarks insinuating that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. Last year during his candidacy, Joe Biden tweeted critically about then-president Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow white supremacists. The tweet included an image of Rittenhouse holding an AR-15.
Rittenhouse’s mom claimed that Biden “defamed” her son—something Psaki refused to speak on. Instead of addressing the ongoing trial, she reaffirmed Biden’s criticism of cases like this and said that “we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons.”
“There’s an ongoing trial. We’re awaiting a verdict. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak to any individuals or this case,” Psaki said.
Binger gets to a good stopping point after detailing how it is clear that Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another but that the case hinges on whether his alleged use of force was justified as self-defense. At just over two hours, it seems as if prosecutors have concluded their closing arguments. Judge Schroeder calls for a quick break and says proceedings will resume at around 2:25pm local time.
Pixels have come back to haunt Schroeder as he lectured the prosecution about enlarging images.
Schroeder admitted that he didn’t “want to be meddling and comment on the evidence” but claimed that he had “common sense” enough to be skeptical of zooming in on a photo, which he continues to maintain somehow adds in pixels that alter the original image. This is absolutely not the case, yet Schroeder evoked the Daubert standard, which allows a party to raise a motion to exclude expert testimony or evidence deemed inadmissible.
He continued lecturing the prosecution that if his baseless theory somehow was borne out, it would bode terribly for them.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2064390