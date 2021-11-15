Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial enters closing arguments

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has entered its third week and jurors are preparing for closing arguments and instructions from Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder began proceedings on Monday by claiming he was worried that he would bore jurors with reading the self-defense instruction for each count it applies to despite the fact that it’s a necessary component of instructing the jury.

The instructions, which are 36 pages long, have already changed as Schroeder grilled the prosecution over the six counts Rittenhouse faced. The sixth count—possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18—was thrown out over Schroeder’s criticisms of the Wisconsin law. Schroeder claimed it was poorly written and that the size of the barrel of the gun Rittenhouse possessed meant that he did not violate the law despite being in possession of the gun when he was 17. The count is considered a misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three men with a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 while allegedly protecting a car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as protests unfolded over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

