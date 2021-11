Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

The EU and Belarusian foreign policy chiefs spoke directly about the migrant crisis for the first time on Sunday, even as Brussels prepares to impose sweeping new sanctions for human trafficking that Minsk said would be futile and "counter-productive".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211114-eu-readies-sanctions-for-human-trafficking-over-belarus-border-crisis