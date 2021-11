Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 07:18 Hits: 5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his French counterpart to discuss concerns about reports of Russian military activity "in and near Ukraine" and to stress their commitment to Kyiv's territorial integrity.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/blinken-le-drian-ukraine-russia/31561732.html