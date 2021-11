Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 08:53 Hits: 8

New air quality guidelines from the WHO could have saved the lives of almost 180,000 people in 2019, the European Environment Agency has revealed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/air-pollution-killed-over-300-000-in-eu-in-2019-report/a-59819416?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf