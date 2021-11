Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 09:06 Hits: 7

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/15/hungarian-court-discusses-government-motion-challenging-supremacy-of-eu-law