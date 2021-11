Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 02:17 Hits: 11

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about "concerning" Russian military activity taking place "in and near Ukraine," a US official said late Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211115-blinken-speaks-with-french-fm-le-drian-on-russian-military-activity-in-ukraine