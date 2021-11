Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 06:49 Hits: 16

Even as its capital was blanketed by toxic smog, India led the charge to weaken anti-coal pledges at the COP26 summit, with experts saying it is prioritising its economic growth over the planet's future.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20211115-india-s-need-for-cheap-fuel-behind-push-for-compromise-on-coal-at-cop26