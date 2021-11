Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 07:22 Hits: 17

SEREMBAN: The police will continue to replace its fleet of vehicles which have outlived their economic lifespan in stages, says Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/15/police-to-continue-replacing-its-vehicle-fleet-in-stages-says-deputy-igp