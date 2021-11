Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 07:33 Hits: 14

You might have that one relative or friend who vehemently insists you go incognito when booking flights to get the cheaper fare. But does this trick actually work? Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2021/11/15/does-going-incognito-while-booking-flights-get-you-cheaper-tickets