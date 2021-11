Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 08:21 Hits: 14

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion, apparently caused by an improvised bomb, hit an area of western Kabul on Monday causing an unknown number of casualties, local residents said. Read full story

