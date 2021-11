Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:26 Hits: 3

Al Jazeera calls for immediate release of El Musalmi El Kabbashi, who was arrested in a raid by security forces.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/14/sudan-security-forces-detain-al-jazeera-bureau-chief-in-khartoum