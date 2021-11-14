Let's get at the root cause of Astroworld tragedy. It's bigger than Travis Scott

New York Times music critic John Rockwell posed the question in 1979: "Is Rock the Music of Violence?” The journalist wrote of the Who guitarist Pete Townshend that he "is an avowed mystic, a follower of the late Meher Baba, the Indian guru."

"Look, we had issues with his concerts in the past in Houston. There's been issues with his concerts in other cities." - Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discusses safety concerns at Travis Scott's Astroworld. pic.twitter.com/GVXJYUYYD2

"In the days after Cincinnati, many thoughts swirled through Mr. Townshend's head, and among them was the notion that 'the whole purpose of a rock concert is for people to forget themselves, to lose their egos in the crowd and to disappear — a temporary sort of flight,'" Rockwell wrote. "It is an alluring idea, and one that helps explain not only the positive connection between rock and violence, but also the Who's own seemingly bifurcated image as the band that, on the one hand, introduced ritualized destruction to the rock stage — the smashing of guitars and drum kits —and, on the other hand, created an entire “rock opera” about transcendental experience in 'Tommy.'”

Ultimately, Rockwell ended up both recommending that rock concerts be run "in such a way that young people are encouraged to behave responsibly" and noting "a danger of overreaction" in dismissing rock as violent.

He wrote, "it would seem that so‐called 'festival' seating of the sort used in Cincinnati — unreserved tickets that lead to a buildup of impatient fans at the gates followed by a mad dash for the best positions when the hall finally opens its doors — will be curtailed. And legislation may be enacted to ensure a proper degree of concert security.”

That did not happen, according to the account of Paul Wertheimer, dubbed “the marshal of the mosh pit” and chief of staff for a task force to investigate the 1979 stampede. He told The Washington Post in a recent interview that despite his calls for stricter national standards and a required crowd management plan for concert organizers, there have been no such rules for managing large crowds.

“Overcrowding and crowd crushing is the original sin of event planners and promoters,” Wertheimer told the Post. “The crowd in Houston never should have gotten that big and dense. It was a preventable tragedy that happened because safety precautions were ignored — and have been ignored time and time again because there are millions of dollars to be made here.”