Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 13:47 Hits: 5

Britain's most senior military officer has warned about the changing "character of warfare," saying in an interview that the world faces the greatest risk in decades of a "miscalculation" that could lead to war between Russia and the West.

