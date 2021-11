Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 17:16 Hits: 8

As the battle between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebels from the Tigray region continues, tensions are growing between Washington and its Ethiopian former ally. The Biden administration is now considering imposing sanctions against Addis Ababa, once considered a strategic and trustworthy partner in an unstable East Africa.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211113-tigray-conflict-once-a-trusted-western-ally-ethiopia-becomes-a-strategic-headache