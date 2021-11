Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 14:21 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must never take Covid-19 lightly as doing so will cause the pandemic to continue limiting our freedom, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/13/covid-19-will-keep-limiting-our-freedom-if-we-let-our-guard-down-says-pm