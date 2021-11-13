Democrats and moderate Republicans thwart South Dakota conservatives on new redistricting plan

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 15:00 Hits: 8

In a fascinating development, a group of Republicans in the South Dakota House banded together with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a new legislative redistricting plan over the objections of a sizable bloc of conservative GOP dissenters. All seven Democrats present (one was excused) voted in favor of the map, along with 30 Republicans, while 31 Republicans were opposed, meaning Democrats provided the winning majority. The plan, which originated in the Senate, easily passed the upper chamber 30-2, with all three Democrats likewise in favor.

The Republican objectors complained that the map would double-bunk some of their members and undermine their ability to elect far-right legislators. But at issue as well was the matter of Native American representation. In particular, the new map places the northern parts of Rapid City, which are home to a large Native population, into a single legislative district, a move that Democratic state Sen. Red Dawn Foster would enhance the community's voice.

In addition, the map preserves two districts that are split in half to give Native voters a better opportunity to elect their preferred candidates, shown as 26A/B and 28A/B in the image above. Normally, South Dakota legislative districts elect two representatives and one senator each (both chambers use the same map), but two House districts are divided into separate sections that elect one member each. At least one plan backed by conservatives would have done away with this approach.

The map now goes to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has not yet indicated whether she will sign it into law.

