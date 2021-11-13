Parler Watch: Gene Simmons betrays conservatism, and other vignettes from their fringe

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 9

Today is a bit of a grab bag, as I pull examples from Twitter and the alt-right Gab.

Anti-vaxx Chronicles aren’t going anywhere, but it gets to be a grind sometimes. So I will occasionally mix it up with Parler Chronicles, exploring other conservative media outlets. Reddit’s r/ParlerWatch subreddit tracks the ridiculousness and is the source of the material I’ll pull.

An act in three plays:

Being “conservative” and “a patriot” means refusing a free lifesaving vaccine, thus putting yourself, your loved ones, and your community in mortal danger of chronic illness, financial ruin, and/or death.

Let’s head over to the QAnon section at Gab, the social media home for the worst of the worst.

This should be crank theories, but Q adherents like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert sit in Congress. We can’t close our eyes to these deplorables as they continue to gain relevance in mainstream political circles.

Let’s shuffle over to a different corner of Gab, and see what happens when conspiracy theories collide:

That’s Ashli Babbit, who was killed in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as she tried to force her way with a mob into a room with elected officials. She has become a hero to the deplorables. But wait … how can she be a MAGA hero if some are trying to allege that the whole insurrection was a false flag operation?

603lifefreeordieNH comes in with the definitive proof that the insurrection was “simulated riots” that were “preplanned” to … I looked up the video, but it has been pulled from Facebook and other locations, so no idea what the simulation hoped to accomplish. Probably make King Trump look bad.

So if the Jan. 6 seditionists were “DC Democrats” and “treacherous RINOs” ...