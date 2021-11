Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 10:35 Hits: 5

As the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continues to spew lava and ash, residents are worried as jobs dry up and state aid is slow to arrive. Some have already left the island, as DW correspondent Nicole Ris reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/la-palma-volcano-residents-fear-for-their-future/a-59805236?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf