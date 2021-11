Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 11:41 Hits: 6

Washington has blacklisted the Eritrean military as it ups pressure on parties fighting in northern Ethiopia. The US cited "numerous reports" of the killing of civilians by Eritrean forces.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-sanctions-eritrean-military-over-role-in-tigray-conflict/a-59807992?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf