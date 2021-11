Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 06:45 Hits: 9

Former US president Donald Trump's longtime advisor Steve Bannon was indicted Friday for refusing to testify to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot, the Justice Department announced.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211113-steve-bannon-indicted-for-refusing-to-testify-in-capitol-riot-investigation