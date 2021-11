Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 08:01 Hits: 10

The billionaire CEO of the electric car maker has taken advantage of a nearly six-month meteoric rally in the stock price that vaulted the firm's value to over $1 trillion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/elon-musk-sells-nearly-7-bln-worth-of-tesla-shares/a-59808753?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf