Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 09:38 Hits: 12

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said talks with Iran would continue and that an additional round of negotiations between the regional rivals was expected soon.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211113-saudi-foreign-minister-we-will-continue-talks-with-iran