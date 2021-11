Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 10:01 Hits: 11

LOME (Reuters) - Togolese security forces repulsed an attack this week by unidentified armed men who had crossed its northern border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Friday, the first possible spillover of Islamist militant violence into Togo. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/13/togo-says-repelled-possible-militant-attack-near-burkina-faso-border