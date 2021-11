Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 07:26 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Nine ultra-runners will be attempting a 2,234km run for the Malaysia Book of Records next month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/13/malaysia-book-of-records-attempt-nine-to-run-around-the-peninsula-in-31-days