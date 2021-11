Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 20:36 Hits: 12

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris paid tribute to UNESCO with an Eiffel Tower light show on Friday to celebrate the 75th birthday of the United Nations' cultural and scientific agency. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/13/039happy-birthday039-eiffel-tower-pays-tribute-to-unesco