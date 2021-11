Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:40 Hits: 10

On Friday, a Myanmar court sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison. The country’s military-installed government has forced media outlets to close, and an estimated 100 journalists have been arrested.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/1112/Amid-free-press-crackdown-Myanmar-sentences-US-journalist?icid=rss