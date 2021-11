Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 18:09 Hits: 12

An educated society is vital to democracy, but are schools obligated to teach students how government works? And who decides, states or the courts?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/1112/Is-civics-education-a-right-Rhode-Island-case-tests-theory?icid=rss